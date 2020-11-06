Find Out Why HVAC Application Sensor Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International Inc

Rising Need for Efficient Energy Consumption Anticipated to Drive HVAC Application Sensor Market to Generate Revenues up to US$ 3383.9 Mn by 2021

HVAC control systems designed with precision, provides a comfortable environment for the occupants of an infrastructure. Automatically controlled HVAC applications along with the integration of sensors optimizes energy cost and consumption. In case of commercial buildings sensor-controlled HVAC applications improve employee productivity, facilitate efficient manufacturing, as well as support IT and telecommunication equipment. The adoption of wireless sensors, which facilitate reduction in cost of system installation is gaining momentum. The inception of wireless sensors makes the deployment of higher number of sensors more economical, thereby establishing higher energy efficiency and demand responsiveness.

HVAC Application Sensor Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the key participants in global HVAC application sensor market Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, CST, Vaisala, TE Connectivity Corporation (AST), NXP Semiconductors EPCOS AG, Sensirion AG, Setra Systems, Inc., E + E ELEKTRONIK GES.M.B.H, KROHNE, First Sensor AG, U.S. Sensor Corp, Pyromation, Minco Products, Inc., Delta Controls, Inc., Novar, Melexis, USTSensor Technic Co., Ltd. amongst others.

The HVAC application sensor market is booming with the entrance of new providers. This makes it essential for the companies to carry out huge investments in R&D activities to achieve product differentiation from its competitors. This need of high investment is hindering the growth of this industry.

Pressure Sensors Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018 – 2026

Pressure sensors are vital components rendering HVAC applications in a building effective. Pressure transducers responsible for monitoring pressure fluctuations in HVAC systems are becoming an integral part of HVAC applications as it is important for critical applications such as stairwell pressurization, cleanrooms or clogged filter detection.

Asia Pacific to Remain the Dominant Region During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

China, Japan, India and South Korea are the major producers of HVAC application sensor market globally and are responsible for strengthening the position of Asia Pacific in HVAC application sensors market. Along with the large-scale production of sensors, the consumption in this region is also high owing to the presence of umpteen commercial and residential buildings. The upcoming infrastructural projects supported by the stable economic development is driving the market in this region.

Motion activated air conditioning is a technology developed at MIT in 2015, wherein the AC is motion activated with the help of motion sensors attached to aluminum rods in the room ceiling. The detection of movement by these sensors, powers the air conditioning.

HVAC Application Sensors Market – By Product Type Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Humidity Sensors CO2/VOC Sensors Internet of Things (IoT) Tools Others

HVAC Application Sensors Market – By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



