Find Out Why Healthcare Decision Support System Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Shree Renuka Sugars Limited, Florida Crystals Corporation, Südzucker AG

The increase in number of patients in hospitals and clinics is acting as a major driver for the healthcare decision support system market. As per the American Hospital Association’s annual hospital statistics, about 35.4 million patients were admitted to hospitals in United States in 2013. The number became 50.62 million in 2016. This increasing patient population is urging many healthcare organizations to adopt decision support systems as the medical conditions and risks associated with a patient’s health can be handled with ease and better treatment can be provided to patients

Healthcare Decision Support System Market participants include 3M Health Information Systems Agfa-Gevaert Group, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.,Carestream Health, Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Haitai Medical Information Systems Co., Ltd., Cerner Corporation HealthCare Management Systems, IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, QSI Management, LLC amongst several others.

The lack of technical knowledge in users operating the healthcare decision support system is preventing the Healthcare Decision Support System Market from growing. The design of healthcare decision support system has improved over the years. It has become much simpler as compared to previous manual versions. But still many healthcare professionals are not able to use it properly. The lack of technical knowledge still remains an issue for many.

Introduction of analytics in healthcare decision support system is working like a major opportunity for the Healthcare Decision Support System Market to grow. The decisions provided by the decision support system have sometimes proven to be wrong and technically incorrect. This shortcoming has been overcome by the introduction of analytics in decision support systems. It will help doctors and nurses to gather information quickly and process in various ways to assist with diagnosis of disorders. New York based Information Builders, has already combined its analytics platform with decision support system to help medical professionals to make well-informed business decisions.

Key Market Segments Healthcare Decision Support System Market are:

Healthcare Decision Support System Market – By Offerings Hardware Software Services Training and Education Services Consulting Services Ongoing IT Support and Implementation Services Post-Sale and Maintenance Services

– Healthcare Decision Support System Market – By Product Type Standalone HDSS Solution Integrated HDSS Solution HDSS and Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) HDSS and Electronic Health Records (EHR) HDSS, CPOE and EHR

– Market By Model Knowledge-Based Model Non-Knowledge Based Model

Market By Deployment Type On-Premise Cloud-Based Web-Based

Healthcare Decision Support System Market – By Application Drug-Drug Interactions Drug Allergy Alerts Clinical Guidelines Clinical Reminders Drug Dosing Support Others (Image Recognition, Comprehensive Disease Management, Etc.)

Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



