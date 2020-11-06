FIND OUT WHY AGRICULTURAL ROBOTS MARKET IS THRIVING WORLDWIDE BY TOP KEY PLAYERS LIKE EBAY, TRIMBLE, WEST, STUBHUB

Agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis. Harvesting management is the most widely used application in agricultural robots as it plays a vital role in understanding the field variability and helps farmers in maximizing their yields. Increasing labor cost is motivating farm owners to adopt automated harvesting system. Automated harvesting management held the largest market share among all applications due to the high adoption rate among farmers and growers. The Agricultural Robots Market is expected to reach +22% CAGR during forecast period 2020-2027

The global Agricultural Robots market has been studied by considering numerous attributes such as type, size, applications, and end-users. It includes investigations on the basis of current trends, historical records, and future prospects. This statistical data helps in making informed business decisions for the progress of the industries. For an effective and stronger business outlook, some significant case studies have been mentioned in this report.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Agricultural Robots are: eBay, Trimble, West, Stubhub.

The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Systems

Driverless Tractors

Other Robots

Market segment by Application, split into

Harvesting Management

Field Mapping

Dairy Farm Management

Soil Management

Irrigation Management

Pruning Management

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Inventory Management

Others

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the Agricultural Robots Market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Agricultural Robots Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the Agricultural Robots Market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major Agricultural Robots Market players

1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of Agricultural Robots are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025.

