Sapphire Substrates  Market Booming Growth of Forecast 2020 with Leading players – Alioscopy, Leyard, Evistek, TCL Corporation, Kangde Xin, Realcel Electronic, Exceptional 3D, Stream TV Networks

Sapphire Substrates are best for use as a substitute for glass substrates when the optical transmission is necessary for the ultraviolet or infrared range. Low-temperature optical capacities will also benefit from the higher thermal conductivity of sapphire substrates, and they may also be used in high-temperature environments up to 2300 K.

Leading Players Sapphire Substrates Market:

Rubicon, Jiujiang Sai Fei Sapphire Technology, Korea Daegu, Namiki Precision Jewel, Saint-Gobain, Procrystal Technology, San Chih, Acme Electronics, Crystal Applied Technology, Monocrystal, Wafer Works, Astek, Tera Xtal Technology, Harbin Aurora Optoelectronics

Market Segmentation: The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Market Segmentation by Type:

C-Plane Sapphire Substrate

R-Plane or M-Plane Sapphire Substrate

Pattern Sapphire Substrate (PSS)

Market Segmentation by application:

Blue LED

Laser Diodes

Infrared Detector Applications

High-Speed IC and Pressure Transducer Applications

Microelectronic IC Applications

High-Brightness LEDs

Others

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle-East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

