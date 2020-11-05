Rainfall and Run-off Software Market was valued at US$ 403.1 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach US$ 671.5 Mn by 2027, Owing to Increasing Demand by Local Bodies to Manage Runoffs Associated with Flashfloods and Intense Rains, says Absolute Markets Insights

Climatic change is a defining issue over the past couple of decades. From fluctuating weather patterns that affect the food production chain to rising sea levels that increase the risk of calamitous flooding, the impacts of climate change are globally and unprecedented in scale. The digital rainfall and run-off platforms have minimized the intervention of humans in analyzing the precipitation cycle with no manual data collection and no mountains of paperwork to navigate through. Instead, the weather sensors automatically calculate the rainfall intensity to provide sustainable run-off solution. Demonstrating runoff can help in understanding, controlling, and monitoring the quality and quantity of water resources. A number of models have been invented to overcome the limitations of others and incorporate additional elements of the environment that plays an important role in runoff simulation. Most of the government agencies across the globe have been utilizing the run-off model to simulate their precipitation cycle process. For instance, Geoscience Australia, in collaboration with Engineers Australia collected 30 years of data from across the country, including observations from more than 10,000 rainfall gauges and 100,000 storm events. This data is helping them to analyze the climatic pattern and structure the run-off modelling across the states. Such factors are propelling the growth of rainfall and run-off software market across the globe.

Global warming has been a concerning question for all government agencies worldwide. The rise in the average temperature has not only changed the climatic rule but has also changed the stats of Arctic and Greenland ice caps run-off. Government bodies and local authorities are continuously investing to design management plans and projects to sustain against weather calamities such as storms, flooding, landslides, soil erosion etc. Hence, the rainfall and run-off software market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the growing initiatives by the government bodies to respond to any upcoming natural disaster.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global rainfall and run-off software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side perspective. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major states. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across the globe.

In terms of revenue, the global rainfall and run-off software market is expected to reach US$ 5 Mn by 2027 owing to the strict government rules and regulations for tackling run-off challenges.

On the basis of deployment mode, the cloud based segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to flexible and cost effective support provided by cloud based infrastructure.

The primary market participants in the global rainfall and run-off software market are Aquatic Informatics Inc., Bentley System Incorporated, FLO-2D Software, INC, HydroCAD Software Solutions LLC, Innovyze, J.F. Sabourin and Associates Inc., KISTERS AG, Rehm Software GmbH, SoilVision Systems Ltd., Vieux & Associates INC, Water Resource Associates LLP.

Rainfall and Run-off Software Market

By Deployment:

Cloud

On Premises

By Operating System:

Windows

Linux

Mac

By End Users:

Construction

Educational Institutes

Government

Media and Journalism

Oil and Gas

Power

Others

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

