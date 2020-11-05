Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market was estimated to be US$ 8,172.31 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 12,677.58 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the Forecast Period Owing To The Increase In Geriatric Population that Requires Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, says Absolute Markets Insights

Several countries around the globe have a 24*7 helpline for emergency medical services. Non-emergency medical care is an attractive market that is seeing a significant growth during the last few years. The unavailability of vehicles or the inability to use vehicles during certain conditions drives the citizens towards non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services. Progression in internet technology coupled with the proliferation of smart devices has allowed the NEMT service providers to reach more customers through mobile applications. Uber Technologies Inc., for instance, has introduced their Uber Health program in the U.S. that caters to the needs of the general population. Transportation services can be availed on demand using this platform. Furthermore, the rise in the geriatric population plays a significant part in the growth of the global non-emergency medical transportation market. According to the United Nation’s World Population Prospects 2019, around 17% of the global population will be above the age of 65 in 2050, as compared to the 9% mark in 2019. In Europe and the U.S., the figure could be as high as 25%. Those above the age of 80 is expected to show a 200% growth by 2050. Old age may bring along several issues such as ailing bone health, arthritis, loss of vision, and respiratory illness, amongst others. All these can lead to the loss of driving ability. The geriatric population, therefore, may depend on NEMT services for regular health check-ups, dialysis, rehabilitation visits, etc.

Insurance companies in the U.S. are also providing a NEMT opt-in facility. The financial burden on the patients drastically decreases in this facility. Medicaid holders in the U.S. are eligible for to and fro non-emergency medical transportation reimbursements. High comfort vehicles are available for patient’s transport. Normal vehicles may not be suited for patient transport, as they may have facilities such as wheelchairs, dialysis kits, recliners, etc. Subscription offers provided by the NEMT service providers may lead to increased adoption of these services, which will further aid in the growth of the global non-emergency medical transportation market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of non-emergency medical transportation market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, bytype of service segment, the private pay patient transportation segment accounted for the highest market share of 67.82% in 2018. The preference of the end-users to have non-emergency health transportation on demand is a major reason for this.

On the basis of the age group, 60+ age group segment is expected to show the maximum growth, due to rise in awareness about NEMT services among the geriatric population.

As far as geography is concerned, North America held the highest market share in 2018. The presence of a large number of NEMT service providers in this region coupled with the increasing demand for NEMT services among the geriatric population.

Some of the key market participants in the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation market are ABC Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, LLC, Acadian Ambulance Service, Access2Care, ALC., Ecolane, ERS Transition Ltd, Express Medical Transporters, IU Group, LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, and London Medical Transportation Systems, Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., amongst others.

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market:

By Service Type Private Pay Patient Transportation Insurance Backed Patient Transportation Courier Services Transportation Management and Optimization

By Application Dialysis Routine doctor visits Mental health-related appointments Medical specialist visits Rehabilitation Testing/screening-related appointments Chemotherapy Others

By Age Groups Below 20 years 20 to 60 years 60+ years

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

