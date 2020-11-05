Global Lease Management Software Market is set to grow at a CAGR of over 8% by 2027, owing to growing investments from leasing organizations towards improved productivity: says Absolute Markets Insights

Key players operating in the Global lease management software market are AMTdirect, AppFolio, Inc., Buildium, CoStar Realty Information Inc., LeaseEagle, Link-Systems International, Inc., ManageCasa

Leasing companies and individuals who set up real estate for leasing purposes have to look for solutions that help them in managing their real estate in an improved manner. Solutions that are focused on improving the existing outlook of lease providers are expected to be beneficial for the end-users. Market participants have been investing in order to improve the capabilities of the offerings so as to help end-users in maintaining an optimal leasing operation. Regulations with respect to finances including Sarbanes-Oxley, The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) are imposed to overlook financial operations on a global level. Leasing operations have to comply with these regulations in order to honor their licensing agreement and hence, invest actively to protect their operations from compliance risks. This focus is also centered on improving productivity through the use of lease management software. In recent years, the solutions provided by lease management software market participants has improved significantly from being an information repository to becoming a full-fledged management software with analytical capabilities. The dashboards provided in the market offerings help real estate owners to gain meaningful insights with respect to their incoming finances along with reminders for important payments. Also, the use of the software helps the leasing providers to maintain an optimal cash flow for their real estate. The global lease management software market is expected to surpass USD 2.8 Billion by 2027.

“Global lease management software market is expected to garner more demand due to increasing focus towards property management from leasing entities across the world. The investments towards maintaining lease compliance according to revised standards are aiding the growth of the market.”

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global lease management software market. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Key report findings:

The cloud based deployment of lease management software is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The improved capabilities with respect to access and storage offered by these solutions are the key factors for the growth of the segment over the near future.

Real estate sector is observed to lead the market in terms of revenue generated in the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growing investments in private infrastructure across the world along with improved regulations for leasing in real estate sector.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major market share in the Global lease management software market, growing at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period. The propagation of construction companies and leasing organizations coupled with conducive government initiatives in the region are attributed to be major factors for market growth.

Key players operating in the Global lease management software market are AMTdirect, AppFolio, Inc., Buildium, CoStar Realty Information Inc., LeaseEagle, Link-Systems International, Inc., ManageCasa, MRI Software LLC, Nomos One Limited, Odessa Technologies, Inc., PropertyBoss Solutions, RAAMP, LLC, Re-Leased Software Company Ltd, Rentec Direct, SimplifyEm, Spacebase, View The Space (VTS), and Visual Lease amongst others.

Market participants are increasing their investments in product development in order to expand the reach of their lease management solutions.

Global Lease Management Software Market

By Product Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Vertical

Real Estate

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Public Sector

Higher Education

Manufacturing and Logistics

Telecommunications

Others

By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



