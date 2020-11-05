Global Aerial Work Platforms market is expected to reach US$ 25,398.55 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period due to fast pace growth of real estate sector

Some of the players operating in the aerial work platforms market are Godrej Material Handling (Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.), HAULOTTE GROUP, Hunan SINOBOOM Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Real estate industry has been witnessing a notable growth. Investments in various residential as well as commercial real estate infrastructure have been witnessing a rise. This has also raised concerns towards worker safety. Solutions and equipment that are designed to improve workplace safety are being adopted in the construction industry. This has been one of the major factors fuelling the aerial work platforms market. Aerial work platforms help building maintenance teams by providing them with a stable area for maintenance work, renovation and repair of tall infrastructures. These platforms also contribute towards overall process optimization with ease of installation and maintenance. These platforms come with a lot of variation according to the place where they are supposed to be used for instance, scissor lifts are more popular in warehouses. Asian countries such as India, Malaysia and China have increasing demand for aerial work platforms due to the boom in infrastructural development, supported by government initiatives. Above mentioned countries have also seen deployment of aerial work platforms in various other industries for construction purposes like mining and manufacturing.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of aerial work platforms market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global self-propelled aerial work platforms market was valued at US$ 4369.09 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 11299.82 Mn by 2027 as they are relatively easier to operate.

Demand in real estate sector has been witnessing a faster growth with rising investment in infrastructure modernization.

In coming future, electricity and battery operated aerial work platforms will gain adoption as more number of players are investing in such products.

Companies in the market are strategizing on decreasing the costs by sourcing the manufacturing basic components from developing countries.

Some of the players operating in the aerial work platforms market are Godrej Material Handling (Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.), HAULOTTE GROUP, Hunan SINOBOOM Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., IMER International SpA, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (Hyster), JLG Industries, KLUBB, Linamar Corporation (Skyjack), Manitou B and other market participants.

Aerial Work Platforms market

By Drive Type

Two Wheel

All Wheel

By Movement Type

Truck Mounted

Self-Propelled

By Lift Mechanism

Scissor Lift

Articulated Lift

Telescopic Lift

Others

By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



