Online Learning for K-12 Education Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11.4% over the Forecast Period Owing to Increasing Investments by Educational Institutes, says Absolute Markets Insights

The global online learning for K-12 education market is expected to gain significant growth with the rising investments by the educational institutions towards digital learning technologies. The education providers are focusing on offering innovative, scalable and affordable solutions to the students by collaborating with the ed-tech companies. These companies facilitate learning through interactive tools, enhancing the educational experience for K-12. For instance, Amity International School in Abu Dhabi has collaborated with Alef Education, a UAE based ed-tech company that uses artificial intelligence and virtual reality across classrooms focusing on core subjects like math, science, and english. The rapid penetration of smart devices such as mobile phones and tablets along with the growing demand for customized learning has led to an increase in emphasis on the digitization of education. For instance, Classteacher Learning Systems offers with digital classroom solutions to over 1500 schools across India. In addition, Discovery Education empowers teachers and captivates pupils by providing high-quality, dynamic, digital content to primary and secondary schools across the United Kingdom. Few companies are also engaged in developing personalized solutions for schools and institutions, by identifying the specific needs through a collaborative process, and creating flexible, custom education solutions. Hence, the increased demand for digital solutions to provide each student with personalized, engaging learning experience in order to increase productivity, is driving the demand for global online learning for K-12 education market during the forecast period.

Online learning offers concise and relevant content and helps address the knowledge gap among students, delivering the information within a short span of time. Online learning is a supplement to traditional classroom-based education, providing educational opportunities over traditional learning, thereby attracting investments from educational institutes globally. For instance, Pearson, an education company, offers to learn with interactive tools and content that engages, motivates, and prepares the learner for success. In addition, McGraw-Hill Education, an educational platform which provides learning solutions and educational materials across the globe, sells digital learning solution directly to the school district. Furthermore, educational institutes offering e-learning solutions collaborating with ed-tech companies for various verticals including, elementary education, junior high education, and senior high education are constantly increasing with an aim to serve and nurture the quality of education. Hence, similar strategic initiatives being undertaken by educational institutions across the regions, is driving the growth of global online learning for K-12 education market in the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of online learning for K-12 education market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global online learning for K-12 education market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11.4% owing to increasing number of e-learning platforms due to rising internet penetration.

On the basis of education level, senior high education segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness among millennial.

On the basis of learning type, hybrid segment is projected to hold the largest market size, followed by synchronous during the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the online learning for K-12 education market incldue EF Education First Ltd, Enuma, Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, NextEducation India Pvt Ltd, Pearson, Vedantu, Whizz Education, Blackboard Inc., , Chegg, Inc. , Cisco, Instructure, Inc., iTutorGroup, Math 42, Knewton, Inc., Mathspace among others.

Global Online Learning for K-12 Education Market:

By Education Level Elementary Education (Grades 1-5) Junior High Education (Grades 6-8) Senior High Education (Grades 9-12)

By Learning Type Synchronous Asynchronous Hybrid

By Language English Arabic Others

By Subject Science Mathematics Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

