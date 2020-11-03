Online crowdfunding platform market was estimated to be US$ 456.51 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 752.56 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the Forecast Period with Increasing Adoption of Equity Crowdfunding , says Absolute Markets Insights.

The primary market participants in the online crowdfunding platform system market Birchal Financial Services Pty Ltd, Blackbaud, Inc., Chuffed.org Pty Ltd, Crowd88, Crowdcube Capital Ltd, Crowdfunder.com. (RocketHub), CROWDFUNDING.COM.AU Pty Ltd

The proliferation of internet and smart devices has brought numerous users online. Crowdfunding sites are now able to market their platform through the means of social media. The ease with which information can be accessed allows new as well as hobby-investors to make minuscule investments. The idea of crowdfunding has a long history with several roots. Books and clothes have been donated for centuries. With the advancement in technology, crowdfunding became a useful methodology for many entities. The internet has upgraded the funding channels with better accessibility and usage. For instance, in 1997, fans organized an entire United States tour for the British rock band Marillion, raising 60,000 dollars in donations utilizing a fan-based Internet campaign. On the other hand, organizations are using the crowdfunding platform to raise funds for their operation and expansion of their business. Many of the Government agencies across the globe, have been supporting crowdfunding agencies to proficiently support creativity and innovation. For instance, in Australia, Equity and Debt-based crowdfunding are regulated by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission(ASIC), and these factors are propelling the online crowdfunding platform market in Australia.

Equity-based crowdfunding has been the ace in the online crowdfunding platform market, as it gives individuals partial ownership of the company in addition to sharing profits made by the company. The advent of equity crowdfunding is generating opportunities for both SMEs and startups to tap into their networks and customers. In Australia, equity crowd funding is available for companies that have an annual turnover or gross assets of $25 million or less. In 2018, ASIC issued the Australian Financial Services (AFS) license to seven companies as a part of the new crowd-sourced equity funding regime. This has enabled businesses in Australia to raise capital by offering shares via online platforms operated by these intermediaries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of Australia online crowdfunding platform market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major states. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major states across Australia.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, Australia online crowdfunding platform market is expected to reach US$ 756.52 Mn by 2027, owing to increasing responsiveness concerning the speed and ease of raising money through crowdfunding channel.

On the basis of end users, enterprise segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to initiatives taken by the government agency.

The primary market participants in the online crowdfunding platform system market Birchal Financial Services Pty Ltd, Blackbaud, Inc., Chuffed.org Pty Ltd, Crowd88, Crowdcube Capital Ltd, Crowdfunder.com. (RocketHub), CROWDFUNDING.COM.AU Pty Ltd, Equitise Pty Ltd., GoFundMe, GoFundraise Pty Ltd, Indiegogo, Inc., Kickstarter, PBC, PledgeMe Pty Ltd., Pozible, ReadyFundGo, Seedrs Limited, The Giving Network Pty Ltd (mycause), VentureCrowd.

Online Crowdfunding Platform Market

By Type Equity Crowdfunding Donation Crowdfunding Debt Crowdfunding Royalty Crowdfunding



By End Users Individuals Communities Enterprises



By States Queensland Victoria New South wales Rest of Australia



