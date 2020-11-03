Natural Language Processing Market is projected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), Owing to Increased Adoption Rate across Various Verticals, says Absolute Markets Insights.   

The Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a part of artificial intelligence that aids the computers to understand, interpret and manipulate human language. The technology includes many disciplines, including computer science and computational linguistics, in its pursuit to bridge the gap between computer understanding and human communication. The NLP helps computers to communicate with humans in their own language along with other language-related tasks. One such example is the implementation of NLP through which it helps computers to read the text, hear speech and then interpret it. Some advanced applications includes the measurement of sentiments and to determine which parts of the message is important.

The machines today can analyze more language-based data than humans, without any tiredness, that too in a steady and fair way. There is an unbelievable amount of unstructured data that is generated every day, from different verticals, starting from medical records to social media. In such a crucial time, the automation is critical to fully analyze text and speech data efficiently. One such example is the implementation of Cogito of Expert System in Rabobank, Netherlands. The explosive growth of unstructured information including business documents, emails, customer interactions, call notes, etc. has led Rabobank, Netherland towards its partnership with Expert System for an advance system which would improve the use of data and unstructured information in a way that provides the maximum business value to the bank.

In terms of revenue, the natural language processing market stood at US$ 12,749 Mn in 2018, and is anticipated to reach US$ 42,591 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of natural language processing market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the North American region accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a sustainable CAGR over the forecast period

Statistical type among the different types of NLP model accounted for a significant market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast years.

On-premise deployment hold the largest market share among deployment models that are offered by various software companies. Although the companies are adopting new technologies, the data security still remains a concern.

Key players operating in the global natural language processing market are 3M Company, Abe AI Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple Inc., Aylien Ltd., Cortical.io AG, DigitalGenius, Inc., Dolbey Systems, Inc., Expert System S.p.A., ExplosionAI GmbH, Flamingo Ai, Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., IBM Corporation, Lexalytics, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, MobVoi Inc. (HK SMARTMV LIMITED), MonkeyLearn Inc., NetBase Solutions, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., SoundHound, Inc., TextRazor Ltd., Verint Systems Inc. amongst others.

Growing demand for enhanced customer experience is one of the major factors behind the growth of global natural language processing market.

Natural Language Processing Market:

By Type

Rule Based

Statistical

Hybrid

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

By Technology

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Pattern and Image Recognition

Autocoding

Classification and Categorization

Text Analytics

Speech Analytics

By Service

Managed Service

Professional Service

By Application

Information Extraction

Machine Translation

Report Generation

Others

By End User

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Education

Automotive

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Region

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

