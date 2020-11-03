Huge growth in Vendor Risk Management Market was estimated to be USD 1397.43 Mn in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 14.48% over the Forecast Period, owing to Increasing Regulations Regarding Vendor Data Protection, says Absolute Markets Insights.

Risk management has been a top priority among organizations owing to increase in cyber-attacks and breach during the industrial revolution. Cyber invasion has increased since companies have started outsourcing elements of their business module. This increased frequency of outsourcing has augmented the probability of attacks and breaches, resulting in heightening demand for vendor risk management tools. For instance, in 2019, a cyber-attack was discovered on an American debt collection firm American Medical Collection Agency, which impacted more than three dozens of its client and more than 0.5 billion patients, making this incident the largest health data breach of the year, which has resulted in the rising need of adoption of vendor risk management market across the globe.

Artificial intelligence helps in preventing any breaches that might occur within a network without the need for human intervention. An American based software firm Oracle is proving an AI-powered solution to enterprises that aid them in managing risk associated within their network. Most of the risk management companies are automating their risk management tools to enhance the speed, scalability and collaboration to minimize any risk. The evolution of cloud technology is promoting software vendors to deploy the software with ease and is reducing maintenance cost. More importantly, users do not have to shell out a significant portion of their revenue for maintaining their IT infrastructure. With the incorporation of blockchain technology, there is a possibility of changing the structure of vendor risk management market. The use of digital ledgers is expected to provide a tamper-proof system that is vital in vendor risk management. Such technological advancements are expected to further drive the demand vendor risk management market in the near future.

The detailed research study provides the qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendor risk management. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

In terms of revenue, North America vendor risk management market is expected to reach US$ 2371.65 Mn by 2022.

On the basis of enterprise size, the small and medium enterprise segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions across SME’s as it offers scalability, flexibility, and lower cost.

On the basis of industry vertical, banking financial and insurance is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increase of outsourcing elements in the business model and the need of protecting them against possible breaches.

Some of the players operating in the voice assistant application market BitSight Technologies, BWise, Genpact, IBM Corporation, LockPath, Inc., LogicManager, Inc., MetricStream Inc., Optiv Security Inc., ProcessUnity, Inc. Quantivate, LLC, RapidRatings, Resolver Inc., RSA Security LLC., Rsam, SAI Global Pty Limited, VendorInsight, SecurityScorecard, ServiceNow, Inc., UpGuard, Inc., Venminder, Inc, and OneTrust, LLC. amongst others.

Global Vendor Risk Management Market

By Offerings

Solution

Compliance Management

Audit Management

Financial Control

Quality Assurance Management

Services

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy

Government

Others (Education and Media & Entertainment)

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

