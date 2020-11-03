Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-addiction Market was valued at US$ 18,368.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period, Owing to Need for Smoking Cessation Products such as NRT and E-Cigarettes among Smokers that Help to Quit Smoking

Across the world there is a rise in the number of smokers. The global cigarette market has increased from US$ 699,434.0 Mn in 2017 to US$ 713,662.0 Mn in 2018 with a y-o-y growth of 3.0%. Rise in the number of smokers is a cause of concern across several governments due to increase in cancer and other tobacco related healthcare expenditure. All these factors are driving the need for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products such as nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products and e-cigarettes across the globe. Globally NRT products are approved to help smokers quit smoking. NRT products help consumers to intake nicotine but not the other harmful chemicals in tobacco. Presently, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved five forms of NRT products including patch, gum, nasal spray, inhaler and lozenges. This is increasing the demand for these products in the U.S. and other North America countries, thereby driving the growth of smoking cessation & nicotine de-addiction market.

Request a Sample Copy@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=336

As tobacco smoking is bad for health, even tobacco companies have started venturing into the smoking cessation & nicotine de-addiction market as they anticipate the industry to grow in future. For example, India based tobacco company, ITC Ltd. has launched the Kwiknic brand of nicotine gums in India. These nicotine gums helps nicotine to slowly enter the blood stream as a smoker chews the gum. As quitting smoking results in withdrawal syndrome, these gums help a smoker to intake nicotine and eventually quit smoking.

In general, although the online sale of smoking cessation & nicotine de-addiction products are small compared to their offline sale, the former is expected to grow faster during the forecast period. Hence, the growing adoption of multiple distribution channels by smoking cessation & nicotine de-addiction market vendors to ensure wide availability is anticipated to further influence the market growth over the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=336

.

Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-addiction Market, Key Findings

In the global smoking cessation & nicotine de-addiction market is dominated by e-cigarettes which hold more than 80.0% market share.

North America is the largest smoking cessation & nicotine de-addiction market in the world followed by Europe and Asia Pacific

Rise in number of smokers globally is aiding the growth of global smoking cessation & nicotine de-addiction market

Some of the players operating in the global smoking cessation & nicotine de-addiction market are Juul Labs, Inc., British American Tobacco Plc., Imperial Brands Plc., Japan Tobacco Inc., Altria Group, Inc., ShenZhen Joye Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co., Ltd., GaiaTrend SARL, Twisp Pty Ltd., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Cipla Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (J&J), ITC Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Alkalon A/S, 22nd Century Group, Inc. among others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=336

Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-addiction Market

By Product Type With Nicotine OTC Products E-cigarettes Open System Closed System Nicotine Gums (NRT) Nicotine Patches (NRT) Nicotine Lozenges (NRT) Nicotine Tablets (NRT) Prescription Products Nicotine Sprays (NRT) Nicotine Inhalers (NRT) Without Nicotine OTC Products E-cigarettes Open System Closed System Prescription Products Zyban Chantix



By Distribution Channel Online Offline Single-brand Vape Stores Multi-brand Vape Stores Retail Outlets



By Region North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe France The U.K Germany Spain Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



For More Information Click@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Smoking-Cessation–Nicotine-De-addiction-Market-2019-2027–336

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/