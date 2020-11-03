Global Pea Fibre Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2027 Owing to Multiple Health Benefits Provided by Pea Fibre, says Absolute Markets Insights

Some of the prominent players operating in the global pea fibre market include Roquette Frères Company, AGT Food and Ingredients

Pea Fibre reduces levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or bad) cholesterol in our blood, lowers blood pressure and manage diabetes which is leading to increased demand for pea fibre among consumers. The manifold benefit offered by the ingredient, is further driving the demand in global pea fibre market. Their impressive fibre strength and nutritional content significantly benefits the digestive health and helps in maintaining the growth of healthy bacteria. Pea fibre is rich in nutrients, has high amount of protein, and is cholesterol-free, which is influencing its demand in the global market. For example, Vestkorn, a global supplier of ingredients from peas and beans, manufactures Fibradan, which is made from pea hull and has high content of dietary fibre. It is a good source of essential vitamins and minerals, and has major applications in animal and pet nutrition products.

Request a Sample@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=341

Rise in consumer awareness about dietary fibre along with increasing focus of food manufacturers in developing new products containing pea fibre is driving the growth of global pea fibre market. Rise in obesity, diabetes and other lifestyle diseases have increased health consciousness among consumers owing to which they are spending a high proportion of their income on nutritional products. The increasing preference for maintaining a healthy diet and regulating body weight showcases strong business opportunity for global pea fibre market players. For example, Roquette Freres offers Nutriose 06, which is a sugar free soluble dietary fibres, obtained from peas. Nutriose has clinically-proven nutritional benefits which includes low caloric value, low glycemic index, low insulinemic index and prebiotic effects amongst other benefits. Government agencies are promoting awareness about balanced diet through various campaigns, which is expected to further proliferate the growth of global pea fibre market over the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=341

Key Findings of the Report:

The global pea fibre market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, owing to rising consumer preference towards consumption of healthy food products.

The numerous health benefits offered by pea fibre has contributed towards the increase in the demand in global pea fibre market.

The food products application segment in the global pea fibre market held the highest market share in 2018.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global pea fibre market include Roquette Frères Company, AGT Food and Ingredients, Ingredion Incorporated, SunOpta Inc.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=341

Global Pea Fibre Market:

By Components

Pea Inner Fibre

Pea Hull Fibre

By Type

Organic

Conventional

By Application

Animal and Pet Nutrition

Pharmaceutical

Food Products Bakery Products Noodles/Pasta Savory Cheese Meat Products Snacks and Cereals Others



By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Pea-Fibre-Market-2019-2027-341

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/