Global P2P lending market is expected to reach US$ 1,585.23 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period due to technological advancements and lesser operational cost

Blockchain based P2P technology is driving the growth of P2P lending market. Blockchain has taken over the global financial markets with its disruptive power to transform industries. Blockchain based technology has the potential to cause radical change to a large number of industries including P2P lending. Acceptance of blockchain technology in P2P lending market will make the whole process clear and authentic, bringing more trust and transparency in the system.

Blockchain in P2P lending will make lending process seamless, make the entire process quick and will reduce costs. Moreover, this money lending pattern has lower interest rates due to high competition amongst the lenders. Using blockchain in P2P lending helps remove intermediaries from the system. Companies like Lendoit, SALT Lending and Jibrel Network have already launched a P2P lending platform using blockchain. Another ability of blockchain in P2P lending is the ability to create smart contracts which ensures that the contract agreed by parties are following rules defined by smart contract. In India the startups are all set to invest in blockchain technology, from established players like Faircent to early startup companies like Paisadukaan, India Money Mart and OMPL amongst others are developing blockchain based.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of P2P lending market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global P2P lending market is expected to reach US$ 1,585.23 million by 2027, as there is an increasing demand for blockchain based P2P technology.

Business loans segment held the largest share in 2018 and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period. As P2P lending platforms are simple online platforms and an alternative to banks, most businesses prefer these platforms for borrowing loans.

On the basis of end user industry, the small business segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 16.3% over the next eight years. Small business looking for loan from bank has a limited number of banks and financial institutions to tap, on the other hand there are numerous P2P lending platforms providing loans quickly, with no collateral and less charges to these SME’s.

Some of the players operating in global P2P lending market are Avant LLC, Bondora Capital OU, Circlebacklending.Net, CommonBond, Inc., Faircent, Funding Circle, i2ifunding.com, Kabbage Inc., LendingClub Corporation, OnDeck, Peerform, Prosper Funding LLC, RateSetter, Social Finance, Transactree Technologies Pvt Ltd., Upstart Network, Inc., Zopa Financial Services Limited amongst others.

P2P Lending Market :

By Deployment Type

Cloud based

On-Premise

By Type of Loan Personal Loans Auto Loans Business Loans Student Loans Others

By Business Model Traditional P2P Model Alternate Marketplace P2P Model

By End User Industry Individuals Small Business



By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



