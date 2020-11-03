Global Medical Alert Systems & Monitoring Devices Market is projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), Owing to Increasing Geriatric population and Technological advancement in the Healthcare sector

Medical Alert Systems are alarm systems specifically designed to alert aligned healthcare services in regard of any medical hazard or injury which requires urgent medical attention. Medical alert systems are generally promoted with a wireless transmitter premediated as a pendant, which can be triggered in a medical emergency. The major factors driving the medical alert systems & monitoring devices market are the general awareness regarding personal health and well-being in developing countries and increase in geriatric population.

Aged peoples who are not living with their family members are the major end users of these systems. Currently, the medical alert systems market is highly striking due to increasing aging population and increasing awareness about the medical alert systems among common people. Major advantage that medical alerts systems possessed is that they are easy to install; simply plug the unit into the phone jack consuming the included phone cord, and plug your phone to the secondary jack on the unit. According to a published article related to medical alert system, it’s stated that most medical alert systems offer no-contract based monthly subscriptions. A landline- system can range in price from approximately $25 up to $35 per month, where mobile systems can run as high as $65 to $75 dollars per month, and some of the services may need a one-time fee of up to $150 initially.

In terms of revenue, Medical Alert Systems & Monitoring Devices Market was valued at US$ 1.06 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 2.35 Billion by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Medical Alert Systems & Monitoring Devices Market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The Geographical analysis done emphasizes majorly on Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of geographical locations, Asia pacific region is estimated to hold the largest share in the market in 2018 owing to the increasing geriatric population and rising technological development in the developed and developing countries.

Mobile segment hold the largest market share in the market in terms of application due to the endless application in tracking capabilities through technologies. Moreover it is light weight and its durable compared to landline.

Key players operating in the Medical Alert Systems & Monitoring Devices Market are ADTSecurityServices, AlertOne Services LLC, Bay Alarm Medical Inc, Better Alerts LLC Connect America LLC, GreatCall Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Life Alert Emergency Response Inc ,LifeFone Medical Alert Services, LifeStation Inc, Medical Guardian LLP, MediPendant, Qmedic Medical Alert Systems.

Global Medical Alert Systems & Monitoring Devices Market :

By Type

Inside the Home

Outside the Home

By Application

Mobile

Landline

No Landline required

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

