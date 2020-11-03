Global kids tablet market is expected to reach US$ 36.89 Billion by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period mainly due to increased use of smart devices in K-12 Schools

Education is one of the many sectors which has been strongly impacted by digitization. The traditional way of schools is slowly changing due to adoption of technology. The new age kids are quite accustomed to electronic gadgets such as smart phones, tablets, laptops etc. and educational institutes have realized the importance of these gadgets in transforming the way on how education can be imparted. Since both students and teachers are very much benefited from these devices, K-12 schools have started to use tablets as a medium for learning.
Request a Sample@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=330
Companies such as Lenovo provide customized tablets which can be used by students especially within the age group of 10 years to 16 years. According to an online survey of 20,000 teachers and students from 100 countries undergone by Cambridge International, 20% of tablets are used in classrooms.
Some of the factors which can slow down the growth rate would be health related concerns regarding the extensive use of smart devices by kids. However, the increase in number of children in developing countries is expected to propel the global kids tablet market over the forecast period.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global kids tablet market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Enquiry Before Buying@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=330
Key Findings of the Report:
- In terms of revenue, global kids tablet market is expected to reach US$ 36.89 billion by 2027, due to increased use of smart devices by educational institutes such as K-12 schools
- By connectivity, Wi-Fi enabled devices are expected to witness a considerable growth over the next eight years due to increase in internet penetration across the globe
- While considering RAM Size, tablets with more than 1 GB is expected to witness a considerable growth over the next eight years due to increased use of educational apps
- Asia Pacific kids tablet market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period. This is mainly due to increased digital adoption by educational institutes in countries such as China, India etc.
- Some of the players operating in the global kids tablet market are Lenovo Group Limited, Amazon.com, Inc., SAMSUNG, LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc., Apple Inc. Zee Learn Ltd. ASUSTeK Computer, Inc. Micromax Informatics Limited, Sungworld, CONTIXO, dragontouch.com, Mattel, Kurio & KD Interactive, ConveGenius etc. amongst others
Get full customized Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=330
Global Kids Tablet Market:
By Connectivity
- Wi-FI Enabled
- Sim Enabled
By RAM Size
- Less than 1 GB
- 1 GB and Above
By End User
- Less than 5 Years
- (5 to 10) Years
- (10 to 16) Years
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Norway
- Sweden
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxemburg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Read Full Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Kids-Tablet-Market-2019-2027-330
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.
From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: +91-740-024-2424
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
The Work Lab,
Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016
Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/