Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9.4% by 2027 owing to Availability of Insurance through Multiple Channel says

Some of the players in global business travel accident insurance market are ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A., MetLife, Inc., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Zurich, AWP Australia Pty Ltd., AXA

Global business travel accident insurance market is growing exponentially with the market prevalence of distribution channels, owing to the large number of insurance companies operating in the travel business along with the increasing number of business trips. Corporates provide their employees with business travel accident insurance policy to offset the unexpected expenses that might occur if the travelling employees get into an accident and later on to compensate their families. The annual report of Global Business Travel Association stated that overall spending on business travel activities around the globe amounted to US$ 1.33 Trillion in 2017 with an increase of 5.8% form 2016. The annual report also predicted an average rise of 5% on spending related to business travel activities in future years. The global business travel accident insurance market participants are profusely investing into distribution channels so as to ensure convenient and wide availability of business travel accident insurance products. Companies such as MetLife, Inc., an insurance provider to individuals, corporates and other institutions enables distribution channels to drive efficiency and productivity through digitalization and improved customer persistency. Insurance company being one of the business travel accident insurance provider, is anticipated to have the highest market share and grow at a CAGR of over 10.4% over the forecast period, followed by insurance aggregators.

Request a Sample@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=338

Travel insurance aggregators bring together plans from many different travel insurance companies, allowing to compare plans and choose one with the right amount of coverage and the best rate. Few of the technological developments in the business travel accident insurance market such as the proliferation of machine learning, are boosting the market growth of insurance aggregator distribution channel. For instance, Allianz Global Assistance Service Company, a travel insurance and assistance provider, has added machine learning and Artificial Intelligence capabilities to their system to offer real-time personalization and product recommendation to customers. Artificial Intelligence is assisting insurance aggregators to automate their systems and enhance customer experience, thus posing lucrative growth opportunities for insurance aggregators in global business travel accident insurance market.

Enquiry Before Buying@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=338

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global business travel accident insurance market. The business travel accident insurance market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report

In terms of the revenue, the business travel accident insurance market is expected to o grow at a CAGR of more than 9.4% by 2027 owing to the globalization and business expansion along with the support of government regulations.

On the basis of the type of the coverage, the multi trip coverage is estimated to have a substantial growth over the forecast period.

As the corporations have larger reach and cater to a larger market, the employees traveling across the globe are expected to grow exponentially over the forecasted period of time, which in turn will contribute towards the increase of global business travel accident insurance market.

Europe accounted for the highest market share of 40.62% in 2018 and is expected to retain its position in the global business travel accident insurance market.

Some of the players in global business travel accident insurance market are ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A., MetLife, Inc., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Zurich, AWP Australia Pty Ltd., AXA, American International Group, Inc., Chubb, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers Ltd., The Hartford, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, STARR INTERNATIONAL COMPANY, INC., amongst others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=338

Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market

By Type

Single Trip Coverage

Annual Multi Trip Coverage

Others

By Distribution Channel

Insurance Company

Insurance Broker

Banks

Insurance Aggregators

Others

By End User

Corporations

Government

International Travelers and Employees (Expats)

By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Business-Travel-Accident-Insurance-Market-2019-2027-338

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/