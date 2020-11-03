Fetal Surgery Market valued at US$ 2,356.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5,079.5 Mn by 2027 Growing at a CAGR O of 8.9% During the Forecast Period, Owing to Rising Prevalence of Fetal Malformations Coupled with Increased Adoption of Fetal Surgeries Across the Region, says Absolute Markets Insights

Fetal surgery or prenatal surgery or antenatal surgery is a branch of perinatology or maternal-fetal medicine (MFM) is a procedure performed on fetus in the uterus in order to help improve the long-term outcome of children with specific birth defects. Advances in fetal therapy, high prevalence of spina bifida, and increasing preterm births are the prime factors driving the demand for fetal surgeries. As per the data presented by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every 4.5 minutes, a baby is born with a birth defect in the U.S., that is around 120,000 babies are affected by birth defects every year in the country. These congenital malformations can contribute to long-term disability resulting into significant impacts on individuals, families, society and health-care systems. In addition, World Health Organization (WHO) reported that, at present, more 303,000 newborns die within 4 weeks of birth every year across the world owing to congenital anomalies such as neural tube defects, heart defects, and down syndrome amongst others. 270,000 deaths occurred during the first 28 days of life in 2010. Hence, this shows significant increase in the disease morbidity from 2010 to present, which is thereby expected to propel the demand for fetal surgeries and support the fetal surgery market growth over the forecast period.

Advances in fetal surgery is enabling earlier intervention to manage congenital anomalies such as pulmonary hypoplasia in congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH) and fetal lower urinary tract obstruction (LUTO). In January 2018, Mayo Clinic established a multidisciplinary fetoscopic tracheal occlusion program which included novel fetal surgery for congenital diaphragmatic hernia. Moreover, in July 2019, Cleveland Clinic performed its first in utero fetal surgery, aimed at repairing a spina bifida birth defect in a nearly 23-week-old fetus. This surgery has successfully repaired the defect before birth and has enabled fetus with improved outcome and quality of life. Minimally invasive fetoscopic surgery is making early fetal interventions safer resulting into expanding applications to treat fetal malformations, thereby assisting in the fetal surgery market growth.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of fetal surgery market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and North America presence and strategies. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the North America fetal surgery market is expected to reach US$ 5,079.5Mn by 2027

On the basis of method, the invasive segment dominated the market in 2018 pertaining to the fact that higher adoption of open fetal surgery method to treat neural tube defects, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, congenital cystic adenomatoid malformation, congenital heart disease or congenital heart defect (CHD), pulmonary sequestration, and sacrococcygeal teratoma

By surgical procedure, the fetal shunt placement segment will witness considerable market growth as in this procedure, one end of a small, flexible, plastic tube is inserted into the baby’s lung or bladder and the other end is placed in the amniotic fluid in the uterus

Based on facilities, the children’s hospital segment commanded the market in 2018. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), currently there are 6,146 hospitals in the U.S. At present, there are more than 200 children’s hospitals in the U.S. focusing on the fetal surgeries, however other procedures will support the dominance over next eight years.

The fetal surgery market in Mexico would register the highest CAGR during 2019 to 2027 as the healthcare settings in the country are increasingly adopting pioneering fetal surgery techniques to correct fetal malformations. For instance, in February 2018, the Specialty Hospital for Children and Women in Queretaro, Mexico has innovated fetal surgery techniques to correct fetus malformations.

Some of the players operating in the fetal surgery market are Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, Children’s Minnesota, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Colorado Fetal Care Center, Fetal Health Foundation, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Ochsner Health System, Ohio State Maternal Fetal Medicine, SSM Health, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, The Johns Hopkins Center for Fetal Therapy, UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center, and University of Michigan Health System, amongst others.

North America Fetal Surgery Market:

By Method Invasive Minimally Invasive

By Surgical Procedure Intrauterine Transfusion Fetoscopic Laser Photocoagulation for TTTS Fetal Shunt Placement Amniotic Band Resection Ex-Utero Intrapartum Treatment (EXIT) Fetoscopic Tracheal Occlusion (FETO) Fetoscopic Spina Bifida Repair

By Facilities Clinics Children’s Hospitals Others

By Country

S.

Canada

Mexico

