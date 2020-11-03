Constant growth in Real Estate Crowdfunding Market is expected to reach US$ 868,982.4 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 58.5% over the forecast period says Absolute Markets Insights

Some of the players operating in the United States real estate crowdfunding market are American Homeowner Preservation LLC, Cadre, CrowdStreet

Statistical analysis of Real Estate Crowdfunding Market has been published by Absolute Markets Insights. It provides an in-depth analysis of Real Estate Crowdfunding sector primary and secondary exploratory techniques have been used by analysts.

The space for real estate crowdfunding is constantly growing and even non-accredited investors have been able to participate in this booming activity through companies such as Fundrise. In short, real estate crowdfunding is a way of investing in assets using small amounts of capital from multiple individuals. This is done mostly through crowdfunding platforms that bring sponsors and investors together. Since properties typically increase over time, investors may earn better rentals or greater profits once the property is sold to the market. Before the emergence of internet-based real estate crowdfunding platforms, crowdfunding allowed an investor to have access to a network of trusted partners and a lucrative offer they could buy shares off. It may, therefore, be difficult to communicate with stakeholders with minimal links.

RealtyShares is an online market place for real estate investments and is engaged in connecting accredited and institutional investors to real estate investment opportunities. In the recent past, the company released data on crowdfunding projects in Florida. The company is duly engaged in working with local developers, wherein they leveraged its network of 20,000 investors to fund over 200 properties in Florida for US$ 28.1 million. It’s a technology-driven marketplace where Sponsors are vetted through a strict underwriting process. The deals on the platform average around 55 investors each. The Florida-based opportunities largely focused on residential projects. Such factors gives developers and borrowers an efficient alternative opportunity to provide their finances around the state. The RealtyShares investor community has their presence on 43 properties in Orlando. Factors such as lack of inventory at a remarkably lower price point makes Orlando a lucrative market for the type of residential projects.

This report highlights the manufacturing cost structure that includes cost of raw material as well as manpower. At the end, it throws light on various internal and external factors that are driving or restraining the real estate crowdfunding market. To enlarge the businesses rapidly, it offers some significant ways to discover the wide ranging global opportunities.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of United States real estate crowdfunding market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major regions across United States.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the United States real estate crowdfunding market is expected to reach over US$ 868.9 billion by 2027, over the forecast period due to limitations in traditional real estate investments.

Institutional Investors segment is expanding its presence in the real estate crowdfunding market.

The Residential property type segment is expected to reach over US$ 147.6 billion by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of over 55% during the forecast period.

Industrial buildings of commercial property type, is expected to witness considerable progress over the next eight years growing at an estimated CAGR of over 60% during the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the United States real estate crowdfunding market are American Homeowner Preservation LLC, Cadre, CrowdStreet, Inc., Fundrise, LLC, Groundbreaker Technologies, Inc, and REALCROWD, INC amongst others.

Market Segmentation:

By Investors

Individual Investors

Institutional Investors

By Property Type

Residential

Commercial Schools Hospitals Shopping Centers Industrial Buildings Others



By Region

Northeast

Midwest

West

South

