Global Sports Production Software Market is expected to grow at CAGR 15.56% by 2027 owing to Growing Count of Investments in Sports Events and Live Event Sponsorship: Says Absolute Markets Insights

Global sports production software market is expected to gain significant lift with the escalation in the number of investments in sports events and live event sponsorships. According to the ESP Sponsorship Report, over US $ 65 Million have been invested and sponsored in global live events by the end of year 2018. Increase in the distribution of sports content by means of internet to cater the needs of growing count of tech-savvy population is expected to contribute in the growth of the market. Technological advancements in the existing metadata is leading key Sports Production Software Market participants to enhance their offerings with an aim to allow operators to quickly add timecode referenced metadata to a video file while it is being ingested. This assists operators in having a total control of each element that are involved in sports production to improve overall viewer experiences. The software features optimized metadata engine that involves automatically generated user interface layouts that are tailored specifically for each sport, which is among the key factors anticipating in the growth of market. Ability of sports production software to manually or automatically push the content to social networks or digital platforms by means of automated data mapping is another key factor contributing to the market growth. Thus, such factors raise the adoption of sports production software and is also projected to positively impact the Sports Production Software Market growth during the forecast period.

Sports production software consists of tools that are used to interact with viewers through social media channels by providing interactive, virtual, and data-driven applications or software modules, which is amongst one of the emerging trends in the sports production software market. Furthermore, proficiency of the software to provide a broadened range of functionality in the areas of sports analytics coupled with visual presentation of data and statistics of players/athletes and staff is another factor anticipated to aid in the growing adoption of sports production software. Thus, such factors are estimated to contribute in the growth of sports production software during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the global sports production software market stood at US$ 3467.20 Mn in 2018 expanding at a CAGR of 15.56% during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global sports production software market. The sports production software market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Key Findings of the Report:

On the basis of component, software is projected to hold substantial market share owing to increasing investments made by market participants to enhance their existing software.

Based on deployment mode, on-premise is projected to hold significant market share over the forecast period.

Based on end user, sports associations are projected to hold the significant market share owing to increasing partnerships between sports software vendors and sports associations to offer viewer-oriented solutions.

Some of the prominent players operating in the sports production software market include Red Bee Media, Avid Technology, Inc., EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT, Vizrt, and Dalet amongst others.

Global Sports Production Software Market

By Component

Software

Services

Sports Production Software Market By Deployment Mode

Cloud Based

On-Premise

By Application

Virtual and Live Graphics

Virtual Advertisement

Sports Analytics

Sports Production Software Market By End User

Sports Associations

Sports Management Organizations

Media and Entertainment

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



