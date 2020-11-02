GLOBAL AI IN FASHION MARKET IS SET TO EXPERIENCE REVOLUTIONARY GROWTH WITH +40% CAGR BY 2020-2027 | TOP PLAYERS MICROSOFT, IBM, GOOGLE, AWS, SAP

The AI in Fashion Market is expected to reach +40% CAGR during forecast period 2020-2027.Fashion manufacturers are innovating the use of AI to help improve efficiency of manufacturing processes and augment human textile employees. The company is using machine learning algorithms to provide better customer experiences for customers and make their supply chain more efficient. AI helping to promote and sell fashion goods. growth factors for the market include customer’s demand for a personalized experience, increasing need for inventory management and the growing influence of social media in the fashion industry.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of AI in Fashion are: Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Facebook (US), Adobe (US), Oracle (US), Catchoom (Spain), Huawei (China), Vue.ai (US), Heuritech (France), Wide Eyes (Spain), FINDMINE (US), Intelistyle (England), Lily AI (US), Pttrns.ai (Netherlands), Syte (Israel), mode.ai (US), and Stitch Fix (US)

Different global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India have been examined on the basis of productivity, manufacturing base, raw material, and profit margin to gauge the economic aspects of the businesses. An objective analysis of the key leading players in the market only add more value to this report.

This extensive report also focuses on the advancements of technological platform, tools, and methodologies which help to provide proper guidelines to the businesses. With a bird’s eye of view of effective sales strategies, this report helps in identifying prospective global clients.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

In store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Location Based Marking

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI in Fashion are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

