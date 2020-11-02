Astonishing growth in 5G Antenna Market was estimated to be US$ 9,835.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 34,720.1 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the Forecast Period Owing to Rising Adoption of IoT Across the Industrial and Residential Sectors, says Absolute Markets Insights

Some of the players operating in the 5G Antenna market are ANSYS Inc., Broadcom Inc., CalAmp, Cobham plc, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., COMMSCOPE, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Linx Technologies

5G technology is growing at the speed of light. The advancement in cloud technology is driving the digitization across industries, ranging from entertainment to media and advertising. Smartphones and tablets, along with other smart devices like water purifiers, fridges, washing machines, speakers, etc. are being interconnected through the medium of internet. This phenomenon gives rise to the internet of things, called IoT in short. Industry 4.0, or Industrial IoT, is in the news off late. The aforementioned instances point to the need for faster and more secure internet. The fifth generation of mobile networks offers this, and much more. 5G networks boast of faster data rates, increased bandwidth, and higher capacity coupled with significantly lower latency. As a result of this, the 5G antenna market is attracting numerous set of players.

Latency, which is the minimum time a device takes to respond to a request from another source, is around 1 millisecond in 5G networks. It is almost 29 times greater in the present 4G networks. Greater bandwidth allows the devices to communicate with each other at a faster rate, thus decreasing the latency. The evolution of smart cities around the globe is creating opportunities for the 5G antenna manufacturers. 5G phones have already hit the market. Taiwanese companies like Zhen Ding Technology and Flexium Interconnect are eagerly awaiting 5G antenna orders from smartphone manufacturers like Apple Inc. The 5G antenna market is making significant inroads in the APAC region.

Research and Development are being carried out at a rampant pace, especially by the semiconductor companies. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., for example, has already brought out its QTM052 mmWave antenna. The technology is the world’s first successful attempt at integrating mm Wave Radio Frequency with various smart devices. The evolution of augmented reality and virtual reality is widening the horizons in education and entertainment. AR and VR requires a faster internet for buffer-free streaming. The advent of 5G will facilitate greater adoption of these technologies. The 5G antenna market will see greater growth with the deployment of compact 5G antennas.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global 5G Antenna market is expected to reach US$ 34,720.1 Mn by 2027 owing to increasing digitization across industries and growth of IoT.

On the basis of technology, the Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) based 5G antennas are expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast years, due to its complex architecture.

As far as geography is concerned, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show maximum growth during the forecast period is growing at CAGR of 19.3%.

Some of the players operating in the 5G Antenna market are ANSYS Inc., Broadcom Inc., CalAmp, Cobham plc, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. , COMMSCOPE, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Linx Technologies, Movandi Corporation, Nokia, NXP Semiconductors, PCTEL, Quallcomm Technologies, Inc., Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS Company, Samsung, Sierra Wireless, Smart Antenna Technologues Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co. Ltd. among others.

5G Antenna Market:

By Technology

Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO)

Multiple Input Single Output (MISO)

Single Input Multiple Output (SIMO)

By Application

RADAR

Satellite Communications

Cellular Communications

Others

5G Antenna Market By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

