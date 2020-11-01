Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by 2028 | Invacare, Inogen, Philips, Devilbiss, Linde

A portable oxygen concentrator (POC) is a device used to provide oxygen therapy to people that require greater oxygen concentrations than the levels of ambient air.
Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market report mainly includes on recent market developments, strategies, technological advancements, and product innovations. This report data is supplemented with figures, pie-charts, and tables for quantitative analysis of the market. Portable Oxygen Concentrators market report outlines differentiable characteristics and growth factors, brief segmentation, SWOT analysis, regional outlook, market share, and competitive landscape.
The global portable oxygen concentrators market revenue is projected to reach a CAGR of +7% during the forecast period 2020-2028.
Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Portable Oxygen Concentrators Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Portable Oxygen Concentrators Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.
Top Key Players of Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market: –
- Teijin
- Precision Medical
- O2 Concepts
- Oxus
- AVIC Jianghang
- Foshan Kaiya
- Haiyang Zhijia
- Beijing North Star
- Longfian Scitec
- Gaoxin Huakang
- Shenyang Canta
- Beijing Shenlu
- Foshan Keyhub
- Shenyang Siasun
Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market study offers a complete examination of the plans of action, key methodologies, and particular pieces of the medical industry of top key players. This is one of the most exhaustive documentation that catches all the features of the developing in this Market. Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
Market Segmentation: –
- Product Type
- Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator
- Macromolecule Oxygen Permeable Membrane Oxygen Concentrator
- Electrolysis Oxygen Concentrator
- Chemical Oxygen Concentrator
- Others
- Application
- Traveling
- Household
- Others
Regional Analysis:
The Region-wise report is available.
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- North America
- Europe
- Asia – Pacific
Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market research delivers a comprehensive study on the current status of the market, covers market size with respect to valuation as sales volume, and providing a precise prediction of the market scenario during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market report also focuses on the product, application, Manufacturers, Suppliers, and regional segments of the market.
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1: – Executive summary
- Chapter 2: – Abbreviation and Acronyms
- Chapter 3: – Research methodology
- Chapter 4: – Top key players of Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market
- Chapter 5: – Market Segmentation
- Chapter 6: – Market Growth analysis
- Chapter 7: – Regional Analysis of Market
- Chapter 8: – Market Opportunities and future trends
- Chapter 9: – Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Forecast 2020-2028
- Chapter 10: – Appendixes
