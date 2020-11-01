Image Recognition in Retail Market 2020: Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression Until 2028 | Major Players – IBM, Trax, Microsoft, Google

Image Recognition in Retail is the process of analyzing an input image and predicting its patterns from a set of categories.

Image Recognition in Retail Market research delivers a comprehensive study on the current status of the market, covers market size with respect to valuation as sales volume, and providing a precise prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. Image Recognition in Retail Market report also focuses on the product, application, manufacturers, suppliers, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are provided to understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Image Recognition in Retail Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of +22% over the forecast period (2020-2028).

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Image Recognition in Retail Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Image Recognition in Retail Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Image Recognition in Retail Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Top Key Players of Global Image Recognition in Retail Market: –

IBM

AWS

Trax

Microsoft

Google

Image Recognition in Retail Market report focuses on the data drafted in this report consists of key market parameters like market size, share, key drivers, market trends, top key players or the leading brands present in the technology industry, which helps to exactly judge the present competitive situation.

Market Segmentation: –

Technology

Code Recognition

Digital Image Processing

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Others

Component

Software

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Application

Visual Product Search

Security and Surveillance

Vision Analytics

Marketing and Advertising

Others

Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Regional Analysis:

The Region-wise report is available.

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

North America

Europe

Asia – Pacific

Global Image Recognition in Retail Market study offers a complete examination of the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. This report mainly includes recent market developments, strategies, technological advancements, and product innovations. Image Recognition in Retail Market report outlines differentiable characteristics and growth factors, brief segmentation, SWOT analysis, regional outlook, market share, and competitive landscape.

