Biofertilizers Market 2020 Trends, Emerging Evolution and Forecast to 2028 | Top Key Companies Novozymes, Symborg, Lallemand, Kan Biosys, Symborg

Biofertilizers are the substance that contains microbes, which helps in promoting the growth of plants, trees by increasing the supply of essential nutrients to the plants.

The biofertilizers market is projected to reach a CAGR of +11% during the forecast period 2020-2028.

Novozymes

T Stanes

SOM Phytopharma

International Panaacea

Kan Biosys

Symborg

Madras Fertilizers

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

Lallemand

National Fertilizers

Rizobacter Argentina S.A

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

Mapleton Agribiotech

Biofertilizers Market statistical report includes tremendous information relating to the current product and technological advancements that witnessed in the market and gives a brief on the effect of these progressions on its future advancement. Biofertilizers Market report outlines differentiable characteristics and growth factors, brief segmentation, SWOT analysis, regional outlook, market share, and competitive landscape.

Type

Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers

Phosphate solubilizing & mobilizing biofertilizers

Potassium solubilizing & mobilizing biofertilizers

Crop Type

Cereals & grains

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & vegetables

Others

Form

Liquid

Carrier-based Biofertilizer

Mode of Application

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Others

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

North America

Europe

Asia – Pacific

Biofertilizers Market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across various countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2028.

