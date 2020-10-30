What’s So Trendy about Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market That Everyone Went Crazy over It? | AeroScout Industrial, Awarepoint Corporation, BeSpoon SAS, CenTrak, ChyronHego Corporation, Decwave, AiRISTA Flow

The real time location systems (RTLS) market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 24.5 % from 2018 to 2026. Real time location systems are helpful in tracking the assets and people. Location can be monitored with the help of RTLS-tags which are attached to assets. These devices help in businesses where detection and monitoring of assets are very important.

Planning and managing inbound and outbound materials through the supply chain in manufacturing, retail, and distribution is challenging. Improper care can lead to material waste and reduced efficiency. Major logistics and supply chain companies are adopting Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market in their operations to limit these challenges. Real-time location systems play an important role in asset detection and monitoring in the logistics and transportation sectors. The growing demand for real-time visibility in the global supply chain is accelerating the growth of the Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market.

Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Key participants of Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market are AeroScout Industrial, Awarepoint Corporation, BeSpoon SAS, CenTrak, ChyronHego Corporation, Decwave, AiRISTA Flow, IDENTEC SOLUTIONS, Motorola Solutions, Inc., PINC Solutions, Savi Technology, Skytron, Sonitor Technologies, Inc., TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., Tyco Security Products, Ubisense, Versus Technology, Inc., and ZIH corp amongst others.

When operating at full RF power, the RFID readers consume a large amount of energy. This can be overcome by decreasing the actual RF power level in which the reader is operating.

The real time location systems can be deployed in the smart buildings, it will allow to track persons and assets. The live directions can be provided on projector floor images, personal devices, nearby displays and guided corridor lighting. Automatic wayfinding in the smart buildings will allow drivers to find a nearest open parking spot. Such factors are expected to propel the overall market in future years.

Wi-Fi Segment Is Expected to Dominate the Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market across the Globe

According to the technology, the global industry is segmented into Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Ultra-Wide Band(UWB), Infrared, GPS, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, Ultrasound, Bluetooth Low Energy and WhereNet. Unlike traditional approaches, Wi-Fi technology does not require the installation of specific receivers or aerials, it just needs to be connected with existing WI-FI networks. The increased usage of Wi-Fi in transportation, healthcare, government, retail, the industrial and professional services sector is fueling the overall demand of the global market.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share for real time location systems (RTLS) market

North America represents the largest Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market led by high demand in the U.S and Canada. The three factors such as manpower, machines, and materials are very important in manufacturing industry and organizations are looking to track them on a real-time basis. Adoption of the RTLS in United States manufacturing industry is the main driver which is propelling the Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market. Organizations are mainly adopting these systems to improve labor productivity and operational efficiency and reduce machine idle times.

Recently, CenTrak, RTLS provider has included Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons in the sensor devices. This would enable healthcare organizations to provide wayfinding to their visitors through the apps. With BLE, users can utilize their smartphones to communicate with CenTrak devices.

Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market- by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market- by Technology

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Ultra-Wide Band(UWB)

Infrared

GPS

Zigbee

Wi-Fi

Ultrasound

Bluetooth Low Energy

WhereNet

Market by Vertical

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Industrial

Others

Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market by Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India South East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil



