Prenatal Diagnostic Market Estimated to Reach US$ 1429.5 Mn by 2022, Due to Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostics with major key players

The non-invasive nature, safety, and accuracy offered by prenatal diagnostics is boosting its demand for non-invasive prenatal testing amongst expecting mothers and gynecologists. The rising occurrence rate of babies detected with Down syndrome is also fueling growth of United States prenatal diagnostic market. However, the presence of other kinds of testing and screening tests, as well as the increasing number of regulatory guidelines in the United States may hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) using cell-free DNA screening for aneuploidy will bring the most essential change in prenatal care in the future. As molecular techniques continue to improve, NIPT promises to bring increased use at a lower cost.

Prenatal Diagnostic is fragmented with the Presence of Regional Players

Some of the primary participants in the United States Prenatal Diagnostic market are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Eurofins NTD, LLC, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic Inc., Illumina, Inc., Natera, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Sequenom, Inc., Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc., and Ravgen. Inc. amongst others.

MaterniT21 PLUS Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

MaterniT21 PLUS is a non-invasive test which requires only a blood sample, and can be performed as early as 9 weeks’ gestation. It detects chromosomal abnormalities for chromosomes 21, 18, 13 in singleton and higher order multiple pregnancies, as well as fetal gender. It is the most technologically advanced non-invasive prenatal test commercially available for detecting fetal chromosomal abnormalities and holds the largest market share in U.S.

NIPT Screening Technologies to Drive the Market in United States

The rapid integration of NIPT into routine prenatal care is encouraging major ethical concerns on the responsible implementation and process of informed decision-making. MaterniT21 PLUS emerged as first NIPT and was introduced in October 2011. It is expected to have far-reaching impact on the delivery of optimized prenatal care, with the best possible outcome for both mother and baby. NIPT screening technologies is expected to offer potential benefits in both patient care and cost management in the United States prenatal diagnostics market.

Illumina, Inc. and Natera, Inc. entered into a three-year agreement whereby Illumina supplied Natera with the HiSeq 2500 sequencing system and associated consumables for performing the non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) Panorama. Illumina is completely focused enabling the rapid growth of NIPT and the broader reproductive health market with technology, products, and FDA-approved in vitro diagnostic systems.

Prenatal Diagnostic Market – By Type Prenatest, Verify Visibility Harmony InformaSeq MaterniT21 PLUS NIFTY Panorama Others)

Prenatal Diagnostic Market – By End-Use Hospitals Clinics Others



