Nasogastric Tube and Orogastric Tube Market Estimated to Reach US$ 841.8 Mn by 2022, due to Rising Number of Premature Births and Geriatric Population

The rising number of premature births and the resultant demand for enteral nutrition is driving the global nasogastric and orogastric market. Premature births are complicated and the babies need to receive enough nutrients from breast milk or formula to grow well. Premature babies have a limited supply of energy and nutrients, so it is important that they are able to take small nutritional feeds often, without decreasing their energy levels. The nasogastric tube is used to ensure proper nourishment to these babies. The orogastric tubes on the other hand, is used in cases where the babies suffer from choanal atresia, or for babies who require nasal prong continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP). Some of the side effects witnessed from the use of nasogastric and orogastric tubes such as, retching, gagging, tube perforation, tube dislocations, skin irritations as well as developmental delays can hamper the growth of the market. The opportunities presented by improvement in healthcare facilities in the developing regions can prove to be lucrative markets for the nasogastric tube and orogastric tube market.

Global Nasogastric and Orogastric Tube Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Number of Global and Regional Players.

Some of the primary participants of Global Nasogastric Tube and Orogastric Tube Market are B.Braun Melsungen, Brainlab, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Stryker, Blue Belt Technologies, MAKO, Claron Technology, Karl Storz, Fiagon, Medacta International, Micromar, OrthAlign, Scopis, Zimmer, Olympus Medical Systems, Fujinon Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Given Imaging Ltd and Karl Storz GmbH & Co.KG among others.

Salem Sump Catheter Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

Among the tube types, Salem sump catheter is a dominant segment which hold the largest market share in 2017. Moreover, it is also anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The NG tubes are mainly used to evaluate or treat bowel obstruction. And the Salem sump catheter provides an advantage over other tubes as it has a vent, which helps prevent excessive vacuum from forming at the tip of the tube. This comparative advantage is expected to drive the demand for this type of tube.

Improving State of Healthcare to Drive the Growth of Nasogastric tube and Orogastric Tube Market in Asia Pacific.

High demand for nasogastric and orogastric tube from the healthcare industry is expected to be the major driving factor for growth in Asia Pacific. Increasing demand from developing countries such as China and India are anticipated to boost high demand for nasogastric and orogastric tubes in the market. It is projected to be the most attractive market during the forecast period.

Nasogastric Tube and Orogastric Tube Market – By Product Type

Nasogastric Tube

Orogastric Tube

Nasogastric Tube and Orogastric Tube Market – By Application

Feeding

Anesthesia

Nasogastric Tube and Orogastric Tube Market – By Tube Type

Anderson Tube

Dobhoff Tube

Levin Catheter

Salem Sump Catheter

Sengstaken- Blakemore Tube

Nasogastric Tube and Orogastric Tube Market – By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



