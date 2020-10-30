Disability Insurance Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2028 | Allianz, MetLife, Aegon

Disability insurance is an insurance that pays disability benefits as a partial substitution of pay lost because of illness or injury. Long-term disability insurance gives coverage in the form of monthly income payments for as long as the insured remains disabled.
Disability Insurance Market research delivers a comprehensive study on the current status of the market, covers market size with respect to valuation as sales volume, and providing a precise prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. Disability Insurance Market report also focuses on the product, application, Manufacturers, Suppliers, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are provided to understand the outlook and prospects for the market.
Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Disability Insurance Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Disability Insurance Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disability Insurance Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.
Top Key Players of Global Disability Insurance Market: –
- Allianz
- Assicurazioni Generali
- China Life Insurance
- MetLife
- PingAn
- AXA
- Sumitomo Life Insurance
- Aegon
- Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
- CPIC
Disability Insurance Market research provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
Market Segmentation: –
- Types
- Employer-supplied disability insurance
- Individual disability insurance
- High-limit disability insurance
- Business overhead expense disability insurance
- Other
- Application
- Government
- Enterprise
- Other
Regional Analysis:
The Region-wise report is available.
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- North America
- Europe
- Asia – Pacific
Global Disability Insurance Market Report 2020 provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends, and competitive landscape details in this market. Disability Insurance Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and insurance industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: – Executive summary
Chapter 2: – Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3: – Research methodology
Chapter 4: – Top key players of Disability Insurance Market
Chapter 5: – Market Segmentation
Chapter 6: – Market Growth analysis
Chapter 7: – Regional Analysis of Market
Chapter 8: – Market Opportunities and future trends
Chapter 9: – Global Disability Insurance Market Forecast 2020-2028
Chapter 10: – Appendixes
