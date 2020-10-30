Disability Insurance Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2028 | Allianz, MetLife, Aegon

Disability insurance is an insurance that pays disability benefits as a partial substitution of pay lost because of illness or injury. Long-term disability insurance gives coverage in the form of monthly income payments for as long as the insured remains disabled.

Disability Insurance Market report also focuses on the product, application, Manufacturers, Suppliers, and regional segments of the market.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Disability Insurance Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Disability Insurance Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disability Insurance Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Top Key Players of Global Disability Insurance Market: –

Allianz

Assicurazioni Generali

China Life Insurance

MetLife

PingAn

AXA

Sumitomo Life Insurance

Aegon

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

CPIC

Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: –

Types

Employer-supplied disability insurance

Individual disability insurance

High-limit disability insurance

Business overhead expense disability insurance

Other

Application

Government

Enterprise

Other

Regional Analysis:

The Region-wise report is available.

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

North America

Europe

Asia – Pacific

Global Disability Insurance Market Report 2020 provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends, and competitive landscape details in this market.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: – Executive summary

Chapter 2: – Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: – Research methodology

Chapter 4: – Top key players of Disability Insurance Market

Chapter 5: – Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: – Market Growth analysis

Chapter 7: – Regional Analysis of Market

Chapter 8: – Market Opportunities and future trends

Chapter 9: – Global Disability Insurance Market Forecast 2020-2028

Chapter 10: – Appendixes

