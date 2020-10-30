Covid-19 Update Astonishing Growth in Intraocular Lens Market with capitalization in the market with major key players like Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Adoptics AG, AkkoLens International BV, Alcon, Inc., Anew Optics, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Global Intraocular Lens Market Estimated to Reach US$ 3864.3 Mn by 2022, due to Rising Cases of Ophthalmic and Ocular Conditions

Intraocular lenses are minute lenses that are replace the eye’s natural lens after a cataract surgery. It is also used for vision correction surgery. Factors such as rise in prevalence of cataract, as cataract is seen in major geriatric population with some exceptions. Widespread occurrence of cataract surgeries has led to dominant the intraocular lens market. On the other hand, post-surgical complications such as refractive defects, for instance light rays entering the eye are not focused on the retina, causing blurred vision, which may decrease the focusing power of the eye, these factors are expected to moderately limit market growth. Increasing technological advancements in this field such as micro-incision cataract surgery (MICS), for instance MICS favors the use of fluidics, reducing the use of phacoemulsification power and are expected to develop opportunities for global intraocular lens market in the coming future.

Intraocular Lens Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the primary participants of Intraocular Lens Market are Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Adoptics AG, AkkoLens International BV, Alcon, Inc., Anew Optics, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Calhoun Vision, Inc., Clarvista Medical, Inc., Elenza, Inc., Eye4Vision Ophthalmics International and EyeKon Medical Inc., amongst others. In 2017, Alcon launched of AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric presbyopia- and astigmatism-correcting intraocular lens (IOL) for patients with pre-existing corneal astigmatism undergoing cataract surgery. It is a new option for astigmatic patients who seek to address their near, intermediate and distance vision needs with a single lens.

Monofocal IOLs anticipated to be Dominant Segment during the Forecast Period 2018-2026

In 2017, the monofocal IOLs section represented the largest share of this market. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to the higher adoption of monofocal IOLs, for instance, Aspheric monofocal IOLs are easy to insert and induce, which represents less or zero spheric defect and also creates very effective optical images for patients. Traditional monofocal intraocular lenses are affordably priced compared to premium lenses and hence their adoption rate among standard cataract patients is higher.

Increasing Population in Need of Vision Correction to Propel the Growth of the Market in North America

North America dominated the Intraocular Lens Market (IOL) market in 2016 due to large number of aging population and availability of reimbursements. Rising rates of the cataract and other ophthalmic issue are impelling the development of the region. However, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing markets in Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, government initiatives to develop and commercialize cost-effective treatment options and collaborative efforts of private and government entities to set up eye care facilities, are driving the growth of the market in Asia Pacific Region.

Intraocular Lens Market – By Type

Monofocal IOL

Blue Light Filtering IOL

Phakic IOL

Toric IOL

Multifocal IOL

Accommodating IOL

Aspheric IOL

Others

Market By Material

PMMA

Silicone

Hydrophobic Acrylic

Market By End-User Industry

Hospitals

Ambulatory

Surgery Centers

Ophthalmology Clinics

Eye Research Institutes

Intraocular Lens Market – By Regions

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Spain UK Italy Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of MEA



