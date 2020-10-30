Augmented reality (AR) in Enterprise Market is anticipated to reach US$ 8,742.02 Mn until 2022, due to growing acceptance of AR among young customers, as previsualization of product allows

The major factor that is propelling the market growth is acceptance of AR among young customers as previsualization of product allows consumers to feel the experience of ownership before purchasing the product. Global brands such as Coca Cola are also exploring immersive experiences in marketing campaigns to attract their customers. Moreover, the high-resolution pictures, and real time imaging provided by AR reduces the cost in various sectors, thus increasing the demand for AR globally. Less storage and restricted size of memory card in mobile phone may hamper the growth of augmented reality (AR) in Enterprise Market in future. However, rising investments among top players in the augmented reality market is anticipated to provide greater opportunities for this Market to propel in forecast period.

Automotive Application is Currently Having the Highest Market Share during 2018-2026

Automotive application is currently dominating the market owing to increasing adoption of in-vehicle advanced driver assistance system. The introduction of many new characteristics such as night view system with pedestrian detection function is also propelling the market as it enhances the driver’s vision. This cluster provides drivers more information compared to conventional instrument clusters in easy-to-read format. The product displays wide range of information that can be viewed graphically in different display modes depending upon the driving situation and to meet the driver’s preferences.

North America is Currently Having the Highest Market Share during 2018-2026

North America is currently dominating the market due to its high acceptance and usage in United States. The people in United States are extremely flexible and do not have reluctance to accept new technology. Thus, this has given augmented reality providing companies a big platform to demonstrate their products. The region is also witnessing growing collaborative business between the companies to develop advanced products. This is expected to accelerate the growth of region in future. For instance, in November 21, 2017, Apple acquired augmented reality headset startup Vrvana for $30M. This acquisition was made due to Apple’s interest in AR hardware business and to penetrate more in augmented reality market.

Some of the significant players functioning in the consolidated global Augmented reality (AR) in Enterprise Market include Apple Inc., Blippar, CyberGlove Systems LLC, DAQRI LLC, Eon Reality, Inc., Facebook Inc., Google Inc, HTC Corporation, Magic Leap, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, QUALCOMM, PTC Inc., Microsoft, Rockwell Collins, SAMSUNG, Upskill, Vuzix Corporation and Wikitude GmbH among others. In November 2017, Blippar launched an AR City app which uses visual inertial odometry and its Urban Visual Positioning system through a phone’s camera and shows users where on a street to walk. This also highlights nearby points of interest for the pedestrian. This helped the startup firm to acquire more market share in the market.

Global market is segmented into:

Augmented reality (AR) in Enterprise Market – By Component Hardware Software

Augmented reality (AR) in Enterprise Market – By Display Device Head-Mounted Display Smart Glass Head-up Display

Augmented reality (AR) in Enterprise Market – By Enterprise Size SME’s Large Enterprise

Market By Application Automotive Aerospace and Defense Medical Gaming Retail

Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



