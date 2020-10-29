Mobile Robot Platforms Market 2020 COVID 19 Impact with Key Players Fetch Robotics, TALUMIS, GCtronic, GeckoSystems

A mobile robot is a machine controlled by software that uses sensors and other technology to identify its surroundings and move around its environment.

The mobile robot platforms market is growing at a CAGR of +16% during the forecast period.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Mobile Robot Platforms Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Mobile Robot Platforms Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Mobile Robot Platforms Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Aethon

Clearpath Robotics

KUKA

Mobile Industrial Robots

Omron Adept Technologies

Savioke

Amazon Robotics

Anybots

ASTI

Awabot

BA Systemes

BlueBotics

CRIIF

CtrlWorks

Dematic Egemin

Doog

Double Robotics

DST Robot

Product Type

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Autonomous Guided Vehicles

Application

Terminal

Laboratory

Industrial

Others

Regional Analysis:

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

North America

Europe

Asia – Pacific

The forecasts are provided to understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: – Executive summary

Chapter 2: – Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: – Research methodology

Chapter 4: – Top key players of Mobile Robot Platforms Market

Chapter 5: – Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: – Market Growth analysis

Chapter 7: – Regional Analysis of Market

Chapter 8: – Market Opportunities and future trends

Chapter 9: – Global Mobile Robot Platforms Market Forecast 2020-2028

Chapter 10: – Appendixes

